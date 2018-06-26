Dorman senior Jacoby Pinckney has made his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech, he revealed on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pounder held scholarship offers from numerous Power 5 programs prior to his pledge to the Hokies.

Ranked by Rivals.com as a three-star prospect, Pinckney is one of PalmettoPreps.com's top 10 senior football players in the 2019 class.

Pinckney helped Dorman to a state championship game appearance last season.



Also see: Top 10 - 2019 football players in the state of SC

PalmettoPreps.com's 2020 class top prospects in SC

Discuss Palmetto State athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes