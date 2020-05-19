Dorman's DJ Porter emerging from the 2023 class
Dorman's DJ Porter recently landed his first scholarship offer, which came from the SEC West.
In this feature, Porter speaks with PalmettoPreps.com to give his reaction to the offer and break down what he's going to be looking for during the recruiting process.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news