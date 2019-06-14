The Derrick Law firm is impacting educational and football opportunities for student-athletes at 38 area high schools through its "Get Seen, Get Paid" scholarship program.

Attorney Dirk Derrick began the program this year, inspired by his family's own experience.

"Scholarships are important in our family," Derrick told PalmettoPreps.com. "My father was an orphan, raised in Edwards Children's Home in Columbia. He went to South Carolina on football scholarship as an orphan and kind of changed his world by getting an education and going with his hard work."

The program awards scholarship money to one deserving athlete from each high school program, with the funds dedicated towards covering expenses associated with attending college football camps during the summer. The camp circuit is a key aspect in college coaches' decisions to offer scholarships to football player.



Derrick's father, Julius, was a captain for the University of South Carolina's football team in 1957 and spent years coaching in Conway. Dirk Derrick attended Wofford and then law school, and has seen firsthand the impact that scholarships had not only on his father, but his own sons.



Both my sons got scholarships," he said. "Dakota at Furman and Peyton at Appalachian State, he just transferred to Wofford. I just know the importance nowadays of being seen."

Derrick hopes that the program will give chances for exposure to those in the Palmetto State that may not otherwise get in front of college coaches.



"I thought it was a neat way to help some kids that couldn’t do that on their own," he said.

