One of the state's top athletes, multi-sport standout Deonte Smith is capable of playing both wide receiver and defensive back in high school and college.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder spoke with PalmettoPreps.com recently to update his status as college camp season has begun.

"’I'm going to visit Citadel Saturday, Western Kentucky Sunday , Elon on June 20th , Tennessee sometime in June , App State on July 25th , and going to visit Miami of Ohio in July," Smith said.



Smith tallied 55 catches for 974 yards and 8 touchdowns at his primary position of receiver.

"My strengths are blocking, catching the ball, and beating press coverage," he said."



Smith has yet to receive his first offer but likes several programs that have been showing heavy interest.



"Elon, Old Dominion, Citadel, UNC Charlotte, Western Kentucky, App State, Western Carolina, Tennessee, Miami of (OH), Gardner Webb, Coastal Carolina, and James Madison," he listed.



Smith hopes to find early playing time as a freshman and is looking heavily at the academic component of each school, he noted.