An event will take place this month just across the border that defensive back prospects from the Palmetto State will want to mark on the calendar.

Here is more information on the "DB Master Class" presented by EPT Football Academy.

"The DB Master Class is a collaborative defensive back training session aimed at increasing the awareness of the skills, technique, and mindset necessary to maximize DB play on any level of football. We are bringing the leading and most innovative defensive back specialists together to strengthen and further develop skills for DB’s.

The DB Master Class will feature DB guru Clay Mack, hailing from the state of Texas. Clay has trained and continues to train elite DB’s in the NFL, collegiate, and high school levels.

Also on hand will be former NFL DB and DB trainer Arturo Freeman. Arturo remains in south Florida following the completion of his successful NFL career where he continues to mentor, train and develop elite high school, college, and NFL defensive backs.

ChaChi Sullivan is an up-and-coming trainer with a significant impact on the DB recruiting landscape in the Carolinas. He continues to train and develop some of the Carolina’s most dynamic and productive DB’s. Results-driven speed trainer William Bradley, currently based in Greensboro (North Carolina) will introduce our participants to the latest and greatest speed drills while leading our dynamic warm up.

This is a cash only event for 6-12 graders and all walk-ups are welcomed. This is a $50 investment with unlimited value. Come train with some of the best DB’s in the Southeast and experience one of the most anticipated DB collaborations to hit the Carolinas."

