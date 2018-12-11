PalmettoPreps.com traveled to Spartanburg on Monday morning to check out the initial morning practice for the Sandlapper team, as Dillon head coach Jackie Hayes leads his squad in preparations for the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

What did we think?

*** It was tough to get a great feel on this particular day; the team worked indoors and switched between a pair of gyms on the Spartanburg High campus due to the inclement weather.

*** Dillon's Shamar McCollum has always been a player who's impressive on the hoof with his quick-twitch ability off the edge. The Sandlappers still ran some full team drills and while it was just a shorts and helmets deal on Monday, one could still get a good feel for McCollum's skills off the edge.

*** Westwood cornerback Cam Smith has drawn strong reviews from the Sandlapper coaches because of his "tool belt" - he can really run, has leaping ability, and length to boot. He's improved a lot in man to man coverage from junior to senior season.

*** South Pointe's Jaylen Mahoney is an undervalued commodity. He is an instinctual cover corner and showed some of his potential in blanketing receivers.

*** Spring Valley's duo of Anthony Wilson and Jalen Geiger in the secondary gives the South Carolina coaches another pair of players that can get things done. Geiger has very good size and length and can disrupt receivers. Wilson looks like more of a natural safety type from previous times we have watched him; he's physical and good in run support.



*** At wide receiver, Berkeley's DJ Chisolm is an extremely difficult cover. He is great in short areas because of his quickness, but is also able to separate with long speed.



*** Dutch Fork offensive lineman Kam Stewart is a very intriguing prospect at the college level. Once he fills out, he has a chance to be a steal. He moves and bends well.



*** Watching the quarterbacks, offensive coordinator Kelvin Roller has a couple good ones to work with in Davis Beville and Alex Meredith. Both throw good, catchable balls and appeared to be grasping the offense very well on the first day of install.

*** The SC side has a couple very sure-handed tight ends in Emerald's Luke Deal and Williston-Elko's Keshawn Toney.

*** SC coaches also rave about Zacch Pickens, not only for his freakish athleticism at 280+ pounds but his character and the way he positively affects the people around him.



