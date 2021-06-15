Clarendon Hall's Kylic Horton emerges with Power 5 offers

Clarendon Hall's Kylic Horton earned scholarships from South Carolina and Virginia Tech following strong camp showings - he ran a 4.47 second forty-yard dash time in Columbia to open the summer camp season.

One of the state's best overall prospects has seen his talents recognized in the month of June with a pair of major offers.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder stars as a quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back for Anthony Reitenour's 8-man squad at Clarendon Hall.

Horton has also camped at Virginia Tech, Clemson and Coastal Carolina. He followed two camp stops in Columbia with an unofficial visit, where he was joined by his parents.

"I was excited but I couldn't show it," Horton told Wes Mitchell of GamecockCentral.com. "It's my dream school, home town. I love it. He said he loved the way I play. He said he loved me and he's offering me a full scholarship to attend South Carolina."

PalmettoPreps.com believes Horton could play wide receiver, defensive back, or outside linebacker at the next level but is likely to draw his first look as a pass-catcher on offense.