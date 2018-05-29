Support our coverage of high school athletics in SC by subscribing! We have a 60 day FREE trial for a limited time!

Chapin High, under head coach Justin Gentry, has a nice track record of developing talent for the next level as of late. In recent years, the program has produced two Division I signees for the offensive line in Mason Zandi and Hank Manos.

The 2020 and 2021 class hold other prospects that could follow that same path, with a rising junior lineman among the intriguing ones.

Garrett Huyck is a 6-foot-6, 265-pounder who will transition to offensive tackle from the defensive line this season.

"He's extremely talented in the class room and on the field," Gentry told PalmettoPreps.com.

As Chapin is set to wrap up spring football and head into the summer, Huyck feels the move is going smoothly.

"I’m really starting to adjust well and I enjoy it just as much as d-line," he said. "My main focus this spring has been absorbing all the coaching that I can from Coach Thomas and helping the team any way I can."

Huyck's recruitment is in its infancy, but should pick up as he shows college coaches his skill set on the offensive side of the ball. Several programs will get an in-person look in the next two months.

"I haven’t been on any visits yet but I have camps scheduled with East Carolina, UNC, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest this summer," he said.

