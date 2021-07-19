Catching up with Reggion Bennett

He caught up with PalmettoPreps.com recently to give the latest on preparation going into his senior year.

Reggion Bennett is one of the state of South Carolina's top running backs regardless of class. The Trinity Collegiate standout is heading into his final high school campaign, with a verbal commitment to Buffalo already in place.

"This year I wanted to work on building power," Bennett told PalmettoPreps.com. "Just gaining weight and increasing speed."

The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder, who rushed for nearly 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, counts his speed and elusiveness in the open field as his top strengths.

He plans on being a leader for his team as it looks to march to the state title.

"As a team we are working extremely in the weight room to accomplish our goal at the end of the season which is a state championship," said Bennett.

On July 3, the talented back went public with a verbal commitment to his future home.

made my announcement to commit to the university at Buffalo. The coaching staff was amazing when I went up there for an official visit," he said. "Me and coach Mike Daniels, the running back coach, built a relationship from day one. It’s a winning program with great football."