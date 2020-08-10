"Mostly, with Howard, the coaches, they hit me up every day.," Hezekiah said. "I've talked with them almost every day even after I committed. The receivers coach, he's real cool. We talk not just about football, but about everything. I talk to the head coach all the time, all the coaches on the staff."

The 2021 standout made a verbal commitment a while back to Howard and went on the record with PalmettoPreps.com about why he made that choice.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Nahshawn Hezekiah is one of the top high school football players in the state of South Carolina.

The staff at the school also gained the approval of a couple of key figures in the Palmetto State product's life.

Said Hezekiah: "They got my parents to fall in love with Howard, so that was a really big part of everything."

This spring and summer, Hezekiah was also drawing high-level interest from Power 5 programs such as South Carolina. The fact that the spring evaluation and camp season was eliminated made it difficult for him to gain more traction on that front.

"It was hard because a lot of schools wanted to offer me but wanted to see what I could do (in camp) against the top people on their board," Hezekiah explained. "Without doing those things, I couldn't receive those offers. It went from me wanting to go to camps to me having to record all my workouts, finding any film like track film."

With his home set for the next level, the rising senior can turn his attention towards his final high school campaign. He's ready for an even bigger 2020 season.

"I know I'm a way better athlete than I was last year," said Hezekiah. "I know that for a fact. I'm 6-3, 210 and run a 4.5 40. I'm bigger, faster, smarter, stronger. It's going to be better."

Enjoy this story? ? Please join us, get access to all our content, and support our work.