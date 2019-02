Fans of soccer can see plenty of quality at the high school level at this year's Capital City Cup, due to be held from February 20-24 at four locations throughout Columbia.

The event, in its fourth year in 2019, will be hosted by Cardinal Newman High School, Chapin High School, Irmo High School, and River Bluff High School.

The 24-team field will be split into two brackets, with each team guaranteed a minimum of three matches.

Admissions info is as follows:

- $20 for Tourney Pass (Good for all games/days/sites)



- $10 Tourney Pass (Effective Saturday/Sunday play only)

- $8 for Individual Day Pass on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday



$8 for Individual Day Pass on Saturday & Sunday



- Children 6 & under FREE



- SCHSL Passes are accepted

Full schedule is below: