South Carolina is in the middle of a boon of basketball talent. Five players who grew up and played high school ball in South Carolina have been drafted over the past two NBA drafts. With all the talent that is coming through and the history of the state, there has only been one player in the entirety of South Carolina 5A basketball who has been named All-State after their eighth-grade season.

Cam Scott of Lexington, SC/Lexington High is not your normal high school freshman. Last season, as an eighth-grader Scott averaged almost 16 points per game, en route to making history.

“Cam’s best attribute as a player is his willingness to listen and learn.” Lexington High Head Coach Elliott Pope said. “He wants to be a student of the game, he wants to be pushed, he wants to be coached. That’s something a lot of 'elite' guys tend to run away from.”

Things are a little bit different this year for Scott; he is a marked man. Yes, it sounds bizarre to say that about a player who just played his first game as a freshman in high school. Speaking of his first game: on Monday night against Swansea High, Scott finished with 15 points after playing less than 20 minutes in the game.

Scott is a smooth wing who can play off the ball or create his shot off the bounce. But he also has the explosion and fluidity to get to the basket and dunk on your head in traffic. He already carries great positional size, and his length allows him to defend up a line up as well as rebound around the basket.

“Ultimately we want him to be ultra-aggressive on offense, smart on defense and a consistent player who can affect the game in multiple ways” Pope said.

Many of the big entities do not rank freshman on the national level. However, there is talk about Scott being the best prospect in South Carolina, regardless of class (Rivals has nine players from South Carolina ranked from the 2021 to 2023 classes). Do not be surprised if a 5-star type tag gets put on him and the blue bloods eventually get involved.

“He is on his way to developing into a complete high major player who can step in and help programs, at that level, immediately,” Pope said.

As for now, Scott carries a single Winthrop offer, one which he is incredibly grateful for, and one that he received before stepping foot on campus for his freshman year. Already Cam Scott has made history in South Carolina and his college will be paid for, everything else is just icing on the cake.