BECOME A MEMBER of PalmettoPreps.com and support our coverage of high school student-athletes in the state of South Carolina!

Furman picked up a quality commitment recently when Byrnes product Jalen Miller made his pledge to the Paladins program.

According to Miller, Furman offered the total package from an academic and athletic standpoint.

"My family and I went and toured Furman and fell in love with not only the football facilities and staff but also the beautiful campus," Miller told PalmettoPreps.com. "All the schools that I visited were nice but what made Furman stand out to me was what having a college degree from Furman University can do for you after football."

With the Upstate product's skill set, the Furman staff believes he can play a key position within the defense.

"They’re planning to have me play the Spur position which is like a strong safety/outside linebacker spot,' he said.

Miller filled up the stat sheet during his junior campaign. He tallied 71 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 4 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 5 pass break-ups.

Also see: Top 10 - 2019 football players in the state of SC

PalmettoPreps.com's 2020 class top prospects in SC

Discuss Palmetto State athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes