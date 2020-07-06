Dillon High wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, one of South Carolina high school football's top 2021 prospects regardless of position, recently committed to Louisville.

In this breakdown, we take a closer look at Huggins-Bruce's game and his potential impact in the ACC.

