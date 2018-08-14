TWO DAYS LEFT - 60 DAY FREE TRIAL TO PALMETTOPREPS.COM - Stay up to date on South Carolina high school sports and recruiting!

One of the state's top defensive players, Boiling Springs' Michael McDowell, recently committed to play his college football at The Citadel.

He took some time recently to speak with PalmettoPreps.com about the decision as well as his upcoming season.

"As a bunch of people know, it's a pretty prestigious academic school," McDowell said. "I talked to a bunch of people and all the alumni talk about how the connections are made. After you graduate, you have an opportunity to get almost whatever job you want. I plan on going to PT school after I play football there, so just the connections drove me there. I've always thought about pursuing the military after college if I don't make it to the next level. I really enjoy the school and the coaches and look forward to playing football there."

McDowell is capable of playing on the end or as a linebacker at the next level, but his future staff envisions him playing as a backer.

"I'm going to be their "CAT" linebacker, so I'll be their boundary linebacker. They're transitioning from a 3-4 to more of a 4-3 right now, so it's going to be interesting."

Boiling Springs is readying for its 2018 campaign, with a couple scrimmages under the team's belt and some early big-time contests approaching.

"I'm ready to face some better competition in our region," said McDowell. "That first game against Westside and third game against Dutch Fork will definitely be a good test of where we are the rest of the season."

McDowell is also excited about playing in a new defensive scheme for his senior campaign.



"We have a new defensive coordinator, Bobby James, and he coached at Temple and Limestone. That's going to be interesting with him bringing that new philosophy. I'm really excited about that, we're running around a little more."

