One of the state of South Carolina's best overall prospects, and the most dynamic offensive player in the state is heading to East Carolina to play college football.

Berkeley's DJ Chisolm gives East Carolina a talented and versatile offensive weapon capable of contributing as a slot receiver, a return man, or carrying the football.

“I kind of wanted to get it over with. I was kind of getting tired of the recruiting process. It came down to ECU, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern,” Chisolm told PirateIllustrated.com. “I loved all three of them but when I went there for camp I fell in love at first sight. I love the coaching staff and my major is going to be sports medicine."

Chisolm caught 68 passes for over 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior.

Here's PalmettoPreps.com's scouting report on Chisolm:

"It's hard to believe that Chisolm does not have more high level college looks; perhaps the size has been the detriment. No matter, as he's simply an electric playmaker within the state. We've seen him uncoverable in camp settings and film evaluation shows the same. Whether as a slot or as a return man, he's dangerous.

