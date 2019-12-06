The South Carolina state high school championship weekend started with a bang as Saluda High School defeated Barnwell, 39-14.

Saluda jumped out to an early lead behind quarterback Noah Bell and receiver Dallan Wright. The two combined for three first half touchdowns and added a fourth score late in the second half.

Bell finished the game with four incompletions and six total touchdowns. The Mr. Football finalist lived up to his billing, finishing 25-for-29 with 349 passing yards and five touchdowns. But where he really hurt the Warhorses was on the ground.

Barnwell finally got on the board midway through the second half with a TJ Miller touchdown run to cut the lead to 13. Saluda immediately responded, marching down the field for a late first half touchdown. On the drive, Bell converted five second or third and long situations, including four on the ground.

Barnwell had the chance to pull back within two scores at the end of the first half, but went into the break down 26-7 after a sack at the Saluda 10-yard line.

Quarterback Craig Pender led the Warhorses to start the second half, capping a 4:25 drive with a 10-yard scramble on fourth down to move the score to 26-14.

When Bell hit Zaye Bryant on an 80-yard touchdown pass two plays into the next drive, however, the game started to get out of reach. Bell later hit Wright on a 42-yard jump ball for the game’s final score and the Tiger defense did the rest.

Bell and Wright had huge nights and Saluda’s defense baffled the Warhorse attack all night en route to the school’s first state championship in 56 years.