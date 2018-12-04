SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!

Two of the state's best high school football teams will square off on Friday night to decide the state championship in the 2A classification.

Barnwell, led by head coach Dwayne Garrick, is undefeated and will face Jamie Nickles' Abbeville squad, another undefeated football team.

The War Horses' success has been spurred on by excellent players and coaching, but also a philosophical shift in the offense to become more of a spread team with quarterback Craig Pender at the helm.

"We wanted to do something in the offseason to get us over the hump," said Garrick. "That's the phrase we've used all year. We were heavy in seven-on-seven all year. That's something we felt like we had to do to get to this game. We still get to wishbone at times and it's still a big part of our offense but we've gone a little more spread and it's helped us."

"They're just so multiple," said Nickles of his upcoming opponent. They have tremendous athletes at every position. Really impressed with their offensive line. Implementing the spread, it looks like they’ve been running it for 10 years.

Likewise, Garrick recognizes the challenge his team will face in Abbeville, with plenty of past success to build confidence as well as capable players. Carrying the ball for the Panthers will be senior Cortney Jackson, one of the state's best.

Said Garrick: "We try to look for a weakness, there really is none. The kicking game is really solid for Abbeville. They’re great up front, very aggressive on both sides of the ball. The back is a great player and a guy we’ll have to try to hem up. They’ve been there, know what it takes, have a lot of tradition. We’ve got our hands full, no doubt about it."

"They’re a family," Nickles said of his team. "I think that’s been an ingredient to our success over these four years. They’ve carried on the tradition and I’m proud of each and every one of them. When you get this far there are no losers. We’ll celebrate that."