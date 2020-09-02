Another Palmetto State prospect emerges
As PalmettoPreps.com continues unveiling prospects to watch in the 2023 recruiting class for South Carolina high school football, another has emerged.
Cross High has a sophomore linebacker who's beginning to create some buzz. We go into more detail on his game in this feature.
Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? Subscribe today, get access to all our work and support our coverage of SC high school football.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news