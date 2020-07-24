 SC high school football: A conversation with Myrtle Beach WR JJ Jones
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-24 15:00:15 -0500') }} football Edit

A conversation with Myrtle Beach's JJ Jones

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

Episode III of PalmettoPreps The Show is now available. In this edition, we are joined by Myrtle Beach WR JJ Jones, a UNC commitment, who dives in on several topics including the evolution of his game, a look forward to his senior season, a look back at the recruiting process, and more.

Enjoy this new video feature - PalmettoPreps The Show from PalmettoPreps.com. Please take a moment and subscribe for free to our YouTube channel for more South Carolina high school football content!

SC high school football
JJ Jones Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach WR and UNC football commitment JJ Jones joined PalmettoPreps The Show for Episode 3 (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)
