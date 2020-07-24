Episode III of PalmettoPreps The Show is now available. In this edition, we are joined by Myrtle Beach WR JJ Jones, a UNC commitment, who dives in on several topics including the evolution of his game, a look forward to his senior season, a look back at the recruiting process, and more.

Enjoy this new video feature - PalmettoPreps The Show from PalmettoPreps.com. Please take a moment and subscribe for free to our YouTube channel for more South Carolina high school football content!

Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? Please join us, get access to all our content, and support our work.