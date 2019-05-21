It's been a fruitful spring for Class of 2022 South Carolina running back Nemo Squire as he picked up his first FBS offer courtesy of Georgia State and continues to excel at various camp events throughout the Southeast. As a freshman last fall, Squire stepped right into the lineup at South Carolina power Dillon and didn't disappoint last fall, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns at the varsity level. Assuming he continues to excel, Squire will have his share of options before it's all said and done. Rivals.com caught up with Squire after an MVP performance at the recent EPT Showcase in South Carolina to talk about his recruitment.

"Georgia State is the only offer I have right now. I was really happy to get that first one and kind of get that off my shoulders. Now I just have to keep working hard and showing schools what I can do."

Summer camp/visit plans: "I'm still really trying to figure out which schools I'm going to visit but I know it's going to be a lot. I think I'll probably go to Virginia Tech, I've been there for a visit before and they recently came by my school. Wake Forest has been by to see me a few times and I have my former teammate up there, Shamar McCollum, so I want to get there and camp as well."