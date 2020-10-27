2021 class by position: My fives
In my position, there is just no upside in doing player rankings; you always leave someone alienated and people unhappy. That said, player rankings are always the biggest click gatherers on any website, with readers eager to click and see how things stack up.
While there is no winning when doing rankings, I do want to give the subscribers something the following piece, which I''ll call: "My Fives”.
Here are the top players in South Carolina’s 2021 class by modified position, listed in alphabetical order.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news