In my position, there is just no upside in doing player rankings; you always leave someone alienated and people unhappy. That said, player rankings are always the biggest click gatherers on any website, with readers eager to click and see how things stack up.

While there is no winning when doing rankings, I do want to give the subscribers something the following piece, which I''ll call: "My Fives”.

Here are the top players in South Carolina’s 2021 class by modified position, listed in alphabetical order.