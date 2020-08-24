Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? Please join us, get access to all our content, and support our work.

We spoke with Floyd recently, and he dove into the team's personnel and preparation for the upcoming season. Check out our full interview with him below.

PalmettoPreps.com is rolling out team previews prior to the beginning of the 2020 SC high school football season, and today we take a closer look at the Laurence Manning football program, led by head coach Austin Floyd.

How has your staff and team handled preparing this offseason in the face of so much uncertainty?

I feel like we’ve handled it as well as we could have. We started June 1 in the weight room, getting ready to play our first game next week. It was tough getting through at the beginning of this month. Normally you have scrimmages to look forward to and jamborees so we’re not as polished as I’d like to be. Everybody's in the same boat. They want a chance to play and I want them to play especially after the work they’ve put in.

Can you break down what to expect from your team, new look, any adjustments compared to last season?

We lost some good players: Our quarterback Burgess Jordan, and Wyatt Rowland, who was a really good player. We’re still going to try to run the ball and play good defense. I feel like we’ll have an opportunity to have some vertical threats. We have a true freshman starting quarterback, Tyler June. We’re trying to get him into it and he missed spring football and seven-on-seven. There's a big learning curve, so we tried to simplify our pass protection. He’s progressing well and there’s talent there. Hopefully we play a full season and get better every week and we’re playing our best ball at the end.

Last year we ran the pistol with two wings and the only one we get back is Nolan Osteen. We’re going to lean on him more. He’s an excellent blocker but he can run inside trap and the counter game, too.

Our left guard and left tackle are back. Britton Morris is kind of our quarterback on the defense, plays MIKE. Henry Black is the other guy, left tackle and defensive end, really good player for us last year. They love the weight room and work hard.

Some new faces, we’re still trying to figure out the center position and have some guys rotating. Bennett Stephens is back for us at linebacker, he tore his ACL week. 7 against Hammond. He’s running around pretty good now and I expect a ton of tackles out of him this year. Gabe Harris will play receiver and safety for us and besides Wyatt was our leading receiver last year.

Especially defensively, we have some depth coming back and have some up front, but we have some skill guys that are going to have to step up and make plays at times. I feel like if we can play sound defense we can do enough offensively to hopefully win some games.