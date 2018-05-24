"I currently have one offer from USF. I'm receiving heavy interest from Mississippi State, Florida, Clemson, Kentucky, NC State, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Tennessee, among others," Miller explained.

Miller received his first scholarship offer last month from South Florida. However, after strong performances on the camp circuit, he has seen his recruitment begin to take off.

Hilton Head, SC, class of 2020 cornerback Christian Miller is starting to garner some major college interest after an impressive sophomore season. The 5'11, 169-pounder registered 41 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 9 pass deflections from his defensive back position.





The playmaking sophomore has recently put his playmaking skills on display with some impressive camp outings. He was named a top performer at the Rivals 3 stripe camp in Fort Mill, SC as well as the Under Armour All-America camp, where he walked away with top DB honors.

"I believe I work harder than most athletes. I haven't took a break from football since the season ended. I'm constantly working on perfecting my craft. My biggest strengths are my field awareness and physicality,"

A talented player with great instincts, Miller attributes his work in the classroom to his success on the field.

"I'm a student-athlete first. I have a passion for hard work and great grades. I currently have a 3.4 GPA,"

Miller has already taken unofficial visits to Florida, Georgia Southern, and South Carolina State. He is looking forward to sharpening his skills as he enters next season as one of the top defensive backs in the state of South Carolina for the class of 2020.

Twitter: @chrisdot7

2017-2018 Highlights: http://www.hudl.com/v/28DS0Q